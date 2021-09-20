$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 132,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 121,757.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

