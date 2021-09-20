$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.86. 633,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

