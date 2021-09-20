10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of TXG opened at $163.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.39. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $118.12 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,515 shares of company stock worth $24,604,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $2,246,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

