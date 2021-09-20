1,201 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.58. 108,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,898. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

