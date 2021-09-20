$121.43 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.20 million and the highest is $121.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $486.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BDN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

