12,285 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $515.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

