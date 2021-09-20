$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

