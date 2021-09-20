1,420 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 668,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 92,249 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,963,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 182.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $21.43. 17,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

