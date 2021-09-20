14,208 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,208 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 569,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,853.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,064 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NG opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

