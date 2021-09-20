$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report $15.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $25.00 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.31. 716,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $766.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

