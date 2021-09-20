$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $165.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.09 million and the highest is $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $153.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $651.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

COR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.57. 201,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.98. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

