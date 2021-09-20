181,805 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

