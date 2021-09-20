18,738 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.64 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

