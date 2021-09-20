195 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $239.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

