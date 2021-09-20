1World (1WO) Price Hits $0.0924 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, 1World has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $6,600.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00124138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044426 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.