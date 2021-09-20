2,000 Shares in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $373.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

