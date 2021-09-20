2,293 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 199,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,928 shares of company stock worth $1,744,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.