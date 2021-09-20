23,085 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 6,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,002. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.