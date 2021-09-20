$231.52 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post sales of $231.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.15 million and the lowest is $228.90 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $229.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $871.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 326,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.