$256.60 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post sales of $256.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.50 million and the lowest is $255.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,028 shares of company stock worth $1,469,945 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 50.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.32. 1,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.