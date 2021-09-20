$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $261.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

PBH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 164,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,603. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.