$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $261.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

PBH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 164,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,603. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

