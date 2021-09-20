2key.network (2KEY) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $27,529.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044926 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,678,948 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

