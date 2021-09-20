$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the lowest is $32.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rover Group.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,909. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

