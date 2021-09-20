3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,194. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

