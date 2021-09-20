4,695 Shares in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of None during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of None during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in None during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in None during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in None in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000.

Get None alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUSB remained flat at $$50.14 on Monday. 14,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12. None has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for None (NYSEARCA:VUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.