53,937 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

