5,651 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $435.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

