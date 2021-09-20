5,651 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Generac stock opened at $435.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.
In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Read More: Green Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.