57,520 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

DFAC opened at $27.15 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26.

