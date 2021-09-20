600,130 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,565,000. VEREIT accounts for about 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of VER stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

