$7.67 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $28.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.93 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

