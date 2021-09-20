7,190 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $6,187,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $169.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

