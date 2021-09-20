$781.59 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $781.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.40 million to $787.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 9,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $117.17.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $960,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

