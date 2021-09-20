$810,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce sales of $810,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $960,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,666. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 453,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 722,222 shares during the period. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

