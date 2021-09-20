8,659 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

BSIG stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.