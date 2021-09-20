9,869 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 144.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Ares Management by 15.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

NYSE:ARES opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.