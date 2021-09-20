A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. 96,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,773. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

