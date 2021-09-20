Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in August

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,785. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

