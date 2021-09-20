abrdn plc Buys 46,066 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,066 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Corning by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 16.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 431,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

