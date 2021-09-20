abrdn plc Lowers Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $135.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

