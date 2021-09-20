abrdn plc Lowers Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 936,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,404 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

