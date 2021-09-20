abrdn plc Purchases 145,092 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,092 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,115,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,836,000 after purchasing an additional 830,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $6,420,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.