abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.84 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

