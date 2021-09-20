Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.