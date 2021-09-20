Achilles Therapeutics plc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 27th (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACHL) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 27th. Achilles Therapeutics had issued 9,750,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $175,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHL shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

