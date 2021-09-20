Actinium (ACM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,470.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Actinium has a market cap of $831,088.80 and $17,470.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,749,550 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

