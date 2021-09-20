Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $819.92 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $915.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $833.67 and a 200-day moving average of $839.34.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

