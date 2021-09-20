Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

