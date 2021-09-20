Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Adyen stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

