AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of AerCap worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $12,372,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in AerCap by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 864,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,262,000 after acquiring an additional 361,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in AerCap by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $2,187,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

