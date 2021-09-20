Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aerie ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan, are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both the drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress with other ophthalmology candidates has been also impressive and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. The company’s retina programs also continue to advance well. While the market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both the drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. The stock has outperformed the company in year to date.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,696. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

